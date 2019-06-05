China's state assets regulator eases bond issuance procedures for central government-held SOEs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state assets regulator said on Wednesday it will give more autonomy to centrally-run state firms by easing administrative procedures including on their bond issuance, risk management and debt guarantees.

For example, the companies would no longer be required to seek approval for medium- and long-term bond issuance within their debt quota, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a full list detailing the plans published on their website.