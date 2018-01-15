FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

China central government-owned enterprises' 2017 profit 15.2 percent: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Total profit of the enterprises owned by China’s central government rose by 15.2 percent in 2017 to 1.4 trillion yuan ($217.5 billion), the country’s state-owned Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Xinhua said operating revenue for the enterprises also rose 13.3 percent last year to 26.4 trillion yuan,

State-owned China National Radio reported similar figures separately on Monday and said the enterprises’ profit growth rate was the fastest in five years.

Xinhua also said the central government-owned enterprises will target coal capacity cuts of 12.65 million tonnes in 2018.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
