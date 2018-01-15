FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

China central government-owned enterprises' 2017 profit up more than 15 percent: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Total profit of enterprises owned by China’s central government rose by more than 15 percent in 2017, marking the fastest growth in five years, the country’s state-owned radio reported on Monday.

China National Radio cited data from China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission but did not state the total profit figure.

Operating revenue for the enterprises also rose by more than 13 percent to 26.4 trillion yuan ($4.11 trillion), the broadcaster said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
