China central government-owned enterprises' 2017 profit up more than 15 percent: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - Total profit of enterprises owned by China’s central government rose by more than 15 percent in 2017, marking the fastest growth in five years, the country’s state-owned radio reported on Monday.

China National Radio cited data from China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission but did not state the total profit figure.

Operating revenue for the enterprises also rose by more than 13 percent to 26.4 trillion yuan ($4.11 trillion), the broadcaster said.