BEIJING (Reuters) - China will resolutely deal with so-called “zombie” steel firms and crack down on irregularities in the steel sector, the country’s state planner said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A labourer works on coils of steel wire at a steel wholesale market in Beijing, China, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang/File Photo

China will also step up coal mine closures in the south, Yan Pengcheng, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news conference.