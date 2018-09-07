FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Premier hopes U.S. firms will boost China investment: state TV

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue opening up and improving market access, Premier Li Keqiang said, adding that he hoped U.S. firms would boost investment in the world’s second-largest economy, state television reported on Friday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Francis Gurry (unseen) at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, China, August 28, 2018. Roman Pilipey/Pool via REUTERS - RC177A518A90

It broadcast images of Li meeting Exxon Mobil Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Darren Woods in Beijing, and quoted Li as saying during the meeting that China would treat foreign and local firms equally and urging all countries to jointly safeguard free trade and investment.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

