FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 31, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

China to cut import tariffs for some consumer goods from most favored nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will lower import tariffs for some consumer products from most favored nations from July 1, the finance ministry said on Thursday, as part of efforts to open up the consumer market.

FILE PHOTO: Red flags flutter outside the Great Hall of the People before the second plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

The reduced tariff will apply to 1,449 items, with the average rate dropping to 6.9 percent from 15.7 percent, the finance ministry said in a statement on its website.

The ministry said it would also scrap temporary tariff rates on 210 imported products from most favored nations from July 1.

The news comes a day after China’s state council, or cabinet, said it would reduce import tariffs on a range of consumer goods such as cosmetics, apparel and home appliances to force its industries to upgrade and boost competitiveness.

Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Chyenyee Lee in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.