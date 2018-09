BEIJING (Reuters) - China will cut the import tariffs on textile products and metals, including steel products, to 8.4 percent from 11.5 percent, effective Nov. 1, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works next to molten iron at a steel mill in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Import tariffs on wood and paper products, minerals and gemstones will be cut to 5.4 percent from 6.6 percent, the ministry said.