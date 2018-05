BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state council said it will cut import tariffs on a range of consumer products including cosmetics, home appliances and sports apparel starting July 1, state radio reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool

Premier Li Keqiang said separately that China’s economy was steady and improving but still faced challenges, state radio reported.