FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 6, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says will ensure tax burden for companies doesn't rise

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will study how to lower the social security tax rate to ensure the tax burden for all companies - including venture capital firms - does not increase, the state cabinet was cited by state radio as saying on Thursday.

China’s tax bureau will take over social security collection from the Social Security Bureau in 2019, a move seen enforcing greater compliance by companies as the government frets over an aging population and rising pension deficit.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.