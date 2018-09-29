FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 29, 2018 / 4:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's total tax cut to exceed 1.3 trillion yuan this year, above target

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The total value of China’s tax cuts this year was expected to exceed 1.3 trillion yuan ($189.28 billion), higher than the target set earlier this year, the nation’s finance minister said in an interview with state media China Daily.

China is studying measures to further cut taxes and reduce fees, as part of its fiscal measures to ease economic headwinds amid the Sino-U.S. trade tensions, Finance Minister Liu Kun told the China Daily.

Liu said China’s total cuts in taxes and fees would be more than 1.1 trillion yuan this year, in an interview with Reuters in August.

($1 = 6.8680 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.