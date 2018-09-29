China's total tax cut to exceed 1.3 trillion yuan this year, above target

BEIJING (Reuters) - The total value of China’s tax cuts this year was expected to exceed 1.3 trillion yuan ($189.28 billion), higher than the target set earlier this year, the nation’s finance minister said in an interview with state media China Daily.

China is studying measures to further cut taxes and reduce fees, as part of its fiscal measures to ease economic headwinds amid the Sino-U.S. trade tensions, Finance Minister Liu Kun told the China Daily.

Liu said China’s total cuts in taxes and fees would be more than 1.1 trillion yuan this year, in an interview with Reuters in August.

($1 = 6.8680 Chinese yuan renminbi)