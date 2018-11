BEIJING (Reuters) - China is planning more tax cuts to help spur domestic consumption, Vice Finance Minister Zou Jiayi told Reuters on Thursday.

The finance ministry has pledged a more active fiscal policy to help bolster China’s slowing economy.

China will provide 214 billion yuan ($30.72 billion) in new funding to poor areas from 2018 to 2020, Zou said on the sidelines of a forum in Beijing.