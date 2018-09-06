FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 6, 2018 / 3:55 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

China to exempt VAT for interest income from loans to smaller firms: finance ministry

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Thursday interest income from loans by financial institutions to smaller firms will be exempt from value-added tax (VAT) from Sept. 1 until the end of 2020.

Interest income from loans with lending rate no higher than 150 percent of benchmark official lending rate will be exempt from VAT, the finance ministry said on its website. It added that interest earned from loans with lending rate higher than 150 percent of benchmark rate will incur the current VAT policy.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.