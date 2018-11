FILE PHOTO: Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun attends an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Beijing, China August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will study and implement tax cuts of a larger scale and more significant fee reductions for companies, the country’s finance minister Liu Kun said on Monday.

This year, China has lowered tax burdens for exporters and cut import tariffs for machinery and raw materials, Liu said in a statement on the ministry’s website.