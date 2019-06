FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a meeting with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday the government will continue to implement large-scale cuts in taxes and fees, state television said.

Li made the remark during a meeting with World Bank President David Malpass in Beijing.