China official says U.S. tariffs will impact high-tech industries in both nations

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Friday the United States’ tariffs on Chinese high-technology products will have an impact on high-tech industries in both countries.

Ren Zhiwu, head of the high-tech department of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news briefing that China will closely monitor the impact from U.S.-China trade frictions on high-tech industry, and that China will stick to its innovation strategies.

The U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will ultimately impact U.S. companies and buyers, Ren added.