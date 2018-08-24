FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 3:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China official says U.S. tariffs will impact high-tech industries in both nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Friday the United States’ tariffs on Chinese high-technology products will have an impact on high-tech industries in both countries.

Ren Zhiwu, head of the high-tech department of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news briefing that China will closely monitor the impact from U.S.-China trade frictions on high-tech industry, and that China will stick to its innovation strategies.

The U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will ultimately impact U.S. companies and buyers, Ren added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

