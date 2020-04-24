China central bank cuts interest rate on TMLF by 20 basis points

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank cut the interest rate on its targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) on Friday, following similar reductions to borrowing costs on other liquidity tools in the past few weeks to support the economy.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said the one-year interest rate on the TMLF was lowered by 20 basis points to 2.95% from 3.15% in the previous operation.

In the same statement, the central bank said it injected 56.1 billion yuan ($7.93 billion) on Friday, when a batch of 267.4 billion yuan of such loans was due to expire.

The TMLF will mature in one year but the banks will be allowed to roll it over for two more years.