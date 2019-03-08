Instant view: China's February commodity imports fall across the board

(Reuters) - China’s imports of major commodities fell across the board in February from a month earlier, according to official data released on Friday. The Lunar New Year holiday fell in early February this year.

KEY POINTS:

* Copper: China imported 311,000 tonnes, versus 479,000 tonnes in January

* Crude oil: China imported 39.23 million tonnes, versus 42.6 million tonnes in January

* Iron ore: China imported 83.08 million tonnes, versus 91.26 million tonnes in January

* Soybeans: China imported 4.46 million tonnes, versus 7.38 million tonnes in January

* Coal: China imported 17.64 million tonnes of coal, versus 33.5 million tonnes in January

Commentary on oil

GEORGE HUANG, ANALYST, FALCON INFO, GUANGHZHOU:

“Feburary imports were surprisingly low, but I am expecting arrivals in March and April to pick up because utilities stepped up bookings last month. With that being said, I don’t think customs will relax restrictions and scrutiny on foreign coal, especially regarding Australian supplies.”

SENG-YICK TEE, SIA ENERGY:

“New plants are one factor, but the strong crude imports are also a reflection of fundamental demand support from the property sector and the speed-up in infrastructure building.”

Commentary on copper

CHRIS WU, COPPER CONSULTANT, CRU, BEIJING

“The arbitrage is closed. Also, some copper fabricators took longer than planned holidays for their operations last month – longer than last year.”

Commentary on iron ore

FAN LU, ANALYST FROM SINOSTEEL FUTURES:

“Mills typically replenish their stocks ahead of the holiday, which leads to an obvious increase on imports in January and a dip in February.

“The sharp drop on February iron ore also came as major iron ore suppliers reduced shipment due to hurricane weather.”

BACKGROUND:

China is the world’s biggest net crude oil consumer and topbuyer of copper, coal, iron ore and soy.