China's May final commodities data by origins and destinations delayed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s General Administration of Customs did not publish detailed commodities trade data for May on its online database as of 7:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT) on Thursday, June 25, the scheduled release date.

Customs could not be reached for information on the release.

It is unclear when the data, which will show the imports and exports of various commodities for May with a breakdown by origin and destination, will be published.