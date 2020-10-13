China September copper imports edge up, near record highs

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s copper imports rose in September from the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday, as recovering factory activity boosted demand for the ductile metal even after the closure of an arbitrage window made purchases more expensive.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and copper products stood at 722,450 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said, close to record import levels of 762,210.9 in July.

The levels were also up 8.1% from August, and also up from 445,000 tonnes in September 2019.

Copper imports to China, the world’s leading copper and aluminium consumer, include anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products.

Factory activity in China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, extended growth in September in a steady economic recovery from the coronavirus that saw copper imports hit monthly all-time highs in June and July.

Imports in the first nine months of 2020 were up 41% from a year earlier at 4.99 million tonnes, customs said.

Arrivals of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, were 2.14 million tonnes in September, its highest monthly levels in 10 months. That was up by over a third from August, and also from September 2019.

Meanwhile, China exported 426,469 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, in September, up from August’s 395,424 tonnes. These monthly levels are the highest since April, as orders continue to recover after the coronavirus shock hit demand earlier this year.

January-September exports however were still down 18% from a year earlier.