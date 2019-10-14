China September copper imports rise to eight-month high, aluminum exports fall

FILE PHOTO: Trucks are seen at a copper mine of Jiangxi Copper in Dexing, Jiangxi province, China December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s copper imports in September rose 10.15% from a month earlier to 445,000 tonnes, the highest level in eight months, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Copper purchases by China, the world’s leading copper and aluminum consumer, include anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products.

The country exported 435,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminum and aluminum products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminum products, in September, down from August’s 466,000 tonnes.

That was up from 404,000 tonnes in August but down 14.6% from a bumper 521,000 tonnes in September last year, which was the highest monthly total since March 2016.

China’s factory activity shrank for a fifth month in September, pointing to persistent pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy and its copper-intensive manufacturing sector amid a bruising trade war with the United States.

However, Shanghai copper prices SCFcv1 edged up 0.7% over September and have averaged higher than London prices in recent months, giving traders an opportunity to arbitrage, or profit, from the price difference by shipping metal into China. LMESHFCUc3

Copper stocks in bonded warehouses SMM-CUR-BON in China slumped to 295,500 tonnes by Sept. 30, the lowest since at least 2013, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, implying a tighter market as a crackdown on scrap imports boosts demand for other forms of copper.

Drawdowns in bonded stocks are reflected in China’s unwrought copper import numbers.