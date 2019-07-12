China's June crude oil imports rise on-month, but below peak: Reuters calculations

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports rose in June from May on a daily basis but remained off April’s peak, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data issued on Friday.

That came as a new 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Hengli Petrochemical (600346.SS) refinery reached full operations in late May, even as many other refineries curbed fuel output or conducted maintenance in the face of weaker profit-margins.

June imports by the world’s largest crude oil buyer came in at 39.88 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the General Administration of Customs.

That works out as 9.7 million bpd, compared to 9.47 million bpd in May and a record of 10.64 million bpd in April.

For the first six months of 2019, crude imports grew 8.8% on-year to 245 million tonnes, or about 9.88 million bpd.

In June, Sinopec’s 200,000-bpd Luoyang refinery, PetroChina’s 140,000-bpd Jinzhou refinery and a 200,000-bpd Liaoyang Petrochemical plant were shut for planned repairs.

Two coastal refineries under top state refiner Sinopec Corp (0386.HK) suffered losses in June for the first time this year, plant sources have said, as they processed higher-priced crude while domestic fuel prices trended lower.

China’s crude oil purchases are expected to be subdued in July as fuel supply from mammoth new refineries stokes an already-sizeable glut.

Natural gas imports, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline imports, were 7.49 million tonnes last month, Reuters calculations based on the customs data showed, easing from 7.56 million tonnes in May.

Imports of the cleaner fuel have since March slowed from peaks in the winter months when heating demand surges.