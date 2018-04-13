FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 2:21 AM / in an hour

China's March crude imports second highest on record: Reuters calculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports rose to 39.1 million tonnes in March, or 9.2 million barrels per day (bpd), the second highest on record, according to Reuters calculations based on official customs data.

FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is pictured at a port in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

For the first quarter, China’s crude arrivals were up 7 percent from a year ago at 112 million tonnes, or 9.1 million bpd, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

Robust crude imports in March eased worries of falling crude demand as a fleet of major state-owned refineries and independents started month-long maintenance in early April.

China’s Sinopec, Asia’s largest refiner, also plans to cut Saudi crude oil imports loading in May by 40 percent after oil company Saudi Aramco set higher-than-expected prices.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; editing by Richard Pullin

