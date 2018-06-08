China iron ore imports rise in May on strong steel margins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports rebounded in May after a brief dip in the previous month, as steel mills ramp up output to cash in on strong margins despite environmental curbs across the country.
Shipments of the steelmaking raw material in May rose 13.5 percent from April to 94.14 million tonnes, data from the General Customs of Administration showed on Friday. That compares to 91.52 million tonnes in the same period last year.
For the first five months, China bought a total of 448 million tonnes of iron ore.
