FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
June 8, 2018 / 3:58 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

China iron ore imports rise in May on strong steel margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports rebounded in May after a brief dip in the previous month, as steel mills ramp up output to cash in on strong margins despite environmental curbs across the country.

FILE PHOTO: A bulldozer and a labor work on a pile of iron ore at a steel factory in Tangshan in China's Hebei Province November 3, 2015. Picture taken November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Shipments of the steelmaking raw material in May rose 13.5 percent from April to 94.14 million tonnes, data from the General Customs of Administration showed on Friday. That compares to 91.52 million tonnes in the same period last year.

For the first five months, China bought a total of 448 million tonnes of iron ore.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.