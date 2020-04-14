China March iron ore imports down 3.8% year-on-year: Reuters calculation

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports fell in March, customs data showed on Tuesday, as mills slowed production to digest record-high steel inventories after disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak slowed construction and industrial activity.

FILE PHOTO: A man works on transporting iron ore on a truck at Ganyu port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China June 11, 2019. Picture taken June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Imports of the key steelmaking ingredient were 83.16 million tonnes last month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the General Administration of Customs. That was down 3.8% from 86.42 million tonnes a year earlier, and compared with 176.8 million tonnes over the first two months of 2020.

China combined its trade data for January and February this year instead of giving data on each month.

For the first quarter this year, the world’s biggest steel producer brought in 260 million tonnes of iron ore, according to customs, edging down 0.4% from the same period a year earlier.

China’s iron ore purchases declined as mills arranged maintenance or cut output because of the record-high inventories. Steel inventories held by traders across China as of March 12 were at a record 25.98 million tonnes, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

A drop in prices for steel scrap, a substitute raw material in steel production, also led to more demand for scrap compared with iron ore.

Steel scrap prices are about 15% lower than a year ago because scrap processing firms lowered their prices to maintain liquidity after the coronavirus disruptions.

But demand for iron ore should be resilient in the long run, said Zhuo Guiqiu, an analyst with Jinrui Futures.

“The selloff of steel scrap is only for short term,” Zhuo said before the data was released. “Iron ore demand lies in utilisation rates at blast furnaces and they are rising.”

Capacity utilisation rates at 247 mills tracked by Mysteel rose for a fourth consecutive week to 78.81% as of April 10.

Refinitiv vessel-tracking data shows iron ore shipments to China rose to 75.9 million tonnes in March from 71.4 million tonnes in February.