FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Commodities
December 23, 2017 / 3:07 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

China's LNG imports hit monthly record in November amid gas supply crunch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) jumped to a monthly record in November as residential and industrial demand surged in line with Beijing’s drive to promote use of gas rather than coal to cut winter pollution.

Shipments in November rose 53 percent to 4.06 million tonnes compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data released on Saturday by the China’s customs bureau. That beat the previous record of 3.733 million tonnes set in December 2016.

Year-to-date, LNG imports were 33.13 million tonnes, compared with 26.15 million in the same period of 2016, pointing to 2017’s imports setting a full-year record.

Gas shortages deepened in December, with some cities putting quotas on residential purchases and chemical plants in southern provinces shutting in order to cope with the supply crunch.

Constraints on infrastructure such as LNG receiving terminals and storage facilities have meant China has limited space to further increase its LNG shipments, analysts have said.

Meanwhile, China’s diesel exports exports rose 37.6 percent in November to 2.03 million tonnes from the same month a year earlier.

Gasoline exports were 1.04 million tonnes in November, up 11.2 percent from the same month a year ago.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Additional Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.