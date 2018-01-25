FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 6:56 AM / in an hour

China barely exports any oil products to North Korea in December: customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China exported no oil products to North Korea in December except for a tiny cargo of jet fuel, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign that Beijing has kept up pressure on its isolated neighbor amid tensions over its nuclear and missile program.

The country sold 5 tonnes of jet fuel to North Korea, but did not send any other oil products, marking the third straight month of no diesel, gasoline or fuel oil shipments, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China is the main source of North Korea’s fuel.

Beijing also imported no iron ore, coal or lead from North Korea in December, the third full month of the latest trade sanctions imposed by the United Nations.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin

