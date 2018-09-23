China January-August total trade with North Korea falls 57.8 percent: customs

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The value of China’s trade with North Korea in the January-to-August period tumbled 57.8 percent from a year earlier to $1.51 billion, Chinese customs data showed on Sunday.

Shipping containers are seen at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Imports from North Korea in that period fell a steep 89.3 percent to $143.6 million, while exports fell 38.9 percent to $1.36 billion.

China’s total trade with North Korea was valued at $219.9 million in August, up from $194.62 million the previous month.

Exports to North Korea in August were worth $200.7 million, up from $177.48 million the previous month.