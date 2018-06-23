FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 23, 2018 / 3:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China January-May trade with North Korea $887.4 million, down 56.8 percent year-on-year: customs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade with North Korea in the first five months of 2018 fell 56.8 percent from a year earlier to $887.4 million, customs data showed on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - An employee walks between front-end loaders which are used to move coal imported from North Korea at Dandong port in the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Imports from North Korea fell 87 percent to $94.3 million in January-May.

China’s May total trade with North Korea was $230.87 million, compared with $173.7 million in the previous month.

China’s exports to North Korea were $217.2 mln million in May while imports from North Korea were $13.65 million, the data showed.

Reporting by Dominique Patton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.