October 23, 2018 / 5:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China January-September total trade with North Korea down 57.1 percent year-on-year: customs

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade with North Korea in January-to-September tumbled 57.1 percent to $1.71 billion from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed on Tuesday.

Trucks cross Friendship Bridge from China's Dandong, Liaoning province, to North Korea's Sinuiju September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Imports from North Korea fell 89.6 percent to $153.81 million, while exports to North Korea fell 37.7 percent to $1.56 billion.

China’s total trade with North Korea was valued at $218.53 million in September, down from $219.9 million the previous month.

Exports to North Korea in September were $200.33 million, down from $200.7 million the previous month.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Neil Fullick

