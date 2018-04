BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade with North Korea in the first three months of 2018 fell 60.6 percent from a year earlier to $482.93 million, customs data showed on Monday.

Shipping containers are seen piled up at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 13, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

China’s March total trade with North Korea was $155.3 million.

China’s exports to North Korea were $142.93 million in March while imports from North Korea were $12.38 million, the data showed.