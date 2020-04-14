China says difficulties facing trade cannot be underestimated

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at Yantian port in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade showed some signs of recovery in March as domestic demand returns to normal, but difficulties facing foreign trade cannot be underestimated, the customs said on Tuesday.

Asked about the implementation of the phase 1 trade deal with the United States, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told a news conference that imports of agricultural producers were increasing.

But Li added that the negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak cannot be ignored.