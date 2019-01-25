China 2018 soybean imports from U.S. hit lowest since 2008: customs

FILE PHOTO - Imported soybeans are transported from a cargo ship at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s soybean imports from the United States plunged 99 percent in December to just 69,298 tonnes, customs data showed on Friday, taking its full-year 2018 imports to the lowest level since 2008 amid a trade war between the two nations.

U.S. shipments fell from 6.19 million tonnes in December 2017. China did not import any U.S. beans in November.

By contrast, China brought in 4.39 million tonnes of soybeans from Brazil in December, up 126 percent from 1.94 million tonnes a year ago, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs.