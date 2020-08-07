China July soybean imports rise 17% as Brazilian cargoes arrive

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s soybean imports in July rose 17% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday, as large volumes of shipments from top supplier Brazil continued to arrive.

China, the world’s top soybean buyer, brought in 10.09 million tonnes of beans in July, up from 8.63 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

Chinese importers booked large quantities of soybeans from Brazil earlier this year on strong crush margins. Exports from the South American country have picked up since March after weather improved there.

However, imports last month were down from June’s record of 11.16 million tonnes.

For the first seven months of the year, soybean imports surged 17.7% from the same period a year earlier to 55.14 million tonnes.

Imports of vegetable oils in July were 956,000 tonnes, down 6.1% from the previous month.