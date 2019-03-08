Business News
March 8, 2019 / 4:38 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

China's February trade surplus with U.S. narrows sharply to $14.72 billion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers of China Shipping and China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) are seen on a container ship at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in Hong Kong, China July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $14.72 billion in February, from $27.3 billion in January, customs data showed on Friday.

For January-February combined, China’s trade surplus with the U.S. stood at $42.1 billion.

China’s large trade surplus with the United States has long been a sore point with Washington, and is at the center of a bitter dispute between the two countries.

In 2018, the two governments imposed tit-for-tariffs on goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below