China revises list of technologies banned, restricted for export

BEIJING (Reuters) - China issued on Friday a revised list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export amid the country’s rapid development in science and technology.

The revision on the Commerce Ministry website deletes four items in technologies banned for export, and five items in technologies restricted for export, such as firewall software technology.

It adds 23 new items of restricted technologies, including technologies on space material production and laser. It also adjusts the parameters for some other technologies.

“With the rapid development of science and technology and the continuous improvement of China’s scientific and technological strength and industrial competitiveness, it is imperative to adjust the list in time according to the international practice,” the ministry said on its website.

The rise of China’s science and technology industries has been a source of trade frictions with the United States.

The last revision of this list was made in 2008.