China July trade surplus with U.S. slips to $25.2 billion

BEIJING (Reuters) - China had a $25.2 billion trade surplus with the United States in July, down slightly from $25.4 billion in June, which was the highest since October 2015, customs data showed on Tuesday.

China also recorded a $142.75 billion trade surplus with the U.S. for the first seven months of the year.

U.S. President Donald Trump is believed to be close to a decision on how to respond to what he considers China's unfair trade practices, as Washington prepares to launch an inquiry into Beijing's intellectual property and trade practices.