China Oct trade surplus with U.S. at $26.62 billion, down from Sept-customs data

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States fell in October to $26.62 billion from $28.08 billion in September, according to data from China’s customs administration on Wednesday.

The surplus with the U.S. over the first ten months of the year was $222.98 bln, customs data shows.

While the October surplus was down from September - which a Reuters calculation showed was the highest on record - it was still one of the highest in recent years.