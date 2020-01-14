Business News
January 14, 2020 / 6:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's 2019 trade surplus with U.S. narrows to $295.8 billion vs $323.3 billion in 2018

FILE PHOTO: A bulk carrier is seen at Qingdao Port, Shandong province, China, April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States for December stood at $23.18 billion, Reuters calculation based on Chinese customs data showed on Tuesday, narrowing slightly from the $24.6 billion surplus posted for November.

For the full year, China posted a $295.8 billion trade surplus with the United States, down from $323.33 billion in 2018, according to Reuters calculations.

Customs said China’s total trade with the United States fell 14.6% in 2019, with exports dropping 12.5% and imports slipping 20.9%.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

