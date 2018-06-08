China's May trade surplus with U.S. widens to $24.58 billion

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States widened to $24.58 billion in May, from $22.15 billion in April, customs data showed on Friday, as the world’s largest economies are locked in tense trade negotiations.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping," are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

For January-May, China’s trade surplus with the United States was $104.85 billion.

The U.S. and China have threatened tit-for-tat tariffs on goods worth up to $150 billion each, as President Donald Trump has pushed Beijing to open its economy further and address the United States’ large trade deficit with China.

Just when it appeared a trade truce between the world’s two largest economies was on the cards, the White House late in May warned it would pursue tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, as well as impose restrictions on Chinese investments in the United States and tighten export controls.