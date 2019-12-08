Business News
China's November trade surplus with U.S. at $24.60 billion vs $26.45 billion in October

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States for November stood at $24.60 billion, Reuters calculation based on Chinese customs data showed on Sunday, easing from the previous month’s surplus of $26.45 billion.

China’s January-November trade surplus with the United States stood at $272.5 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data.

Customs said China’s total trade with the United States fell 15.2% for the first 11 months of 2019, with exports dropping 12.5% and imports slipping 23.3%. It did not provide percentage changes in China’s bilateral trade with the United States for the month of November, however.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Tina Qiao; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

