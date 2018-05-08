FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 3:50 AM / in an hour

China's trade surplus with U.S. widens to $22.19 billion in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States widened to $22.19 billion in April, from $15.43 billion in March, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

For January-April, China’s trade surplus with the United States was $80.4 billion.

The world’s two largest economies have threatened each other with tens of billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs in recent months, leading to worries that Washington and Beijing may engage in a full-scale trade war that could damage global growth and roil markets.

The Trump administration has drawn a hard line in trade talks, demanding a $200 billion cut in the Chinese trade surplus with the United States, sharply lower tariffs and advanced technology subsidies.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
