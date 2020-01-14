China says 2019 exports rose 0.5% though total trade fell slightly

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at Yantian port in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that its 2019 exports rose 0.5% in U.S. dollar terms, though total trade for the year declined slightly.

Vice Minister of General Administration of Customs Zou Zhiwu Zou also told reporters during a press briefing that the Phase 1 deal between Washington and Beijing will see China increase imports from the United States but won’t affect China’s imports from other countries.

The deal is expected to be signed on Wednesday, marking a significant de-escalation but not an end to the two countries’ protracted trade dispute.

Customs has not yet disclosed detailed 2019 trade data in U.S. dollar terms.