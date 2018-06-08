China's May yuan-denominated exports +3.2 percent, imports +15.6 percent

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s yuan-denominated exports yuan rose 3.2 in May percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday, almost keeping pace with April’s revised 3.5 percent gain.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Yuan-denominated imports rose 15.6 percent last month, up from 11.6 percent growth in April, resulting in a trade surplus of 156.51 billion yuan.

China’s trade performance has had a strong start this year, supported by sustained demand at home and abroad.

But the export outlook is being clouded by a heated trade dispute with the United States, which could disrupt its shipments and supply chains, while a cooling property market may curb China’s demand for imported raw materials such as iron ore.

The General Administration of Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Friday.