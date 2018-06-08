FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 8, 2018 / 3:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's May yuan-denominated exports +3.2 percent, imports +15.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s yuan-denominated exports yuan rose 3.2 in May percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday, almost keeping pace with April’s revised 3.5 percent gain.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Yuan-denominated imports rose 15.6 percent last month, up from 11.6 percent growth in April, resulting in a trade surplus of 156.51 billion yuan.

China’s trade performance has had a strong start this year, supported by sustained demand at home and abroad.

But the export outlook is being clouded by a heated trade dispute with the United States, which could disrupt its shipments and supply chains, while a cooling property market may curb China’s demand for imported raw materials such as iron ore.

The General Administration of Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Friday.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.