China expects service imports to reach $2.5 trillion over five years: Shanghai Securities News

FILE PHOTO: Office workers wear protective during lunch hour near Beijing's Central Business District as the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in China, April 17, 2020, REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce expects the country’s service imports to reach $2.5 trillion over the next five years, the official Shanghai Securities News said, citing a report from the ministry.

The ministry also said China will relax foreign ownership limits on value-added telecommunications services, business services, and transportation in an orderly way, said the report.