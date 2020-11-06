China expects service imports to reach $2.5 trillion over five years: Shanghai Securities News

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce expects the country’s service imports to reach $2.5 trillion over the next five years, the official Shanghai Securities News said, citing a report from the ministry.
The ministry also said China will relax foreign ownership limits on value-added telecommunications services, business services, and transportation in an orderly way, said the report.
