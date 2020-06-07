Business News
June 7, 2020 / 3:34 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

China exports in May fall 3.3% year-on-year; imports shrink 16.7%

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship carrying containers is seen near the Yantian port in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Guangdong province, China May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports in May fell a less-than-expected 3.3% compared with a year earlier, but imports plunged 16.7%, customs data showed on Sunday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would tumble 7% from a year earlier after a 3.5% gain in April.

Imports were estimated to have contracted 9.7%, recovering from a slide of 14.2% in April.

China posted a trade surplus of $62.93 billion last month, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $39 billion surplus and $45.34 billion surplus in April.

Reporting by Yawen Chen, Stella Qiu, and Ryan Woo; Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below