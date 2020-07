FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua attends a meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must take steps to stabilise foreign trade and support firms to survive the difficult times, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, citing comments made by Vice Premier Hu Chunhua.

China would also strive to maintain the stability of supply chains, and actively take part in the restructuring of the global supply chains, Hu said, according to Xinhua.