FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to cut consumer product tariffs, lift financing to boost imports: vice minister
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 2, 2017 / 3:38 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

China to cut consumer product tariffs, lift financing to boost imports: vice minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will lower tariffs and step up bank financing to support more imports as the country’s massive trade surplus has a negative impact on its citizens, commerce ministry officials told reporters on Thursday.

China runs a vast trade surplus and has been accused by other countries including the United States of protecting domestic firms through unfair trade practices including high import tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit China next week, with the trade relationship expected to be a major topic of discussion.

“A trade surplus that is too large has a negative impact on Chinese people’s enjoyment of national wealth. Only by reducing the trade surplus can Chinese people feel a greater sense of gratification,” said Ministry of Commerce vice minister Fu Ziying.

China will lower import tariffs on consumer products, encourage banks to expand import financing, and increase imports of advanced technological equipment and key components, said Wang Bingnan, another vice commerce minister.

“The Ministry of Commerce and other departments will further improve and refine policies, and work to create an environment that is fair, law-based, international and simplified business environment, to promote the healthy and stable development of foreign trade,” said Wang.

Details were not provided on what kind of products would be effected.

Trump on Wednesday called the U.S. trade deficit with China “embarrassing” and “horrible” ahead of an trip to Asia starting Friday that includes visits to five countries, including China.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.