FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship carrying containers is seen near the Yantian port in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Guangdong province, China May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will reinforce policy support for foreign trade and ensure the smooth operations of supply chains, Wang Wentao, the new commerce minister, said on Wednesday.

China’s foreign trade outlook remains grim and complex this year over uncertainties from COVID-19 and supply and industrial chains, Wang told a news conference.