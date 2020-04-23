China, U.S. should strive to reduce uncertain factors in trade relations: commerce ministry

FILE PHOTO: China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference at the commerce ministry in Beijing, China, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States should use the Phase 1 trade deal as an opportunity to strive to reduce uncertain factors in bilateral trade relations and avoid adopting new trade and investment restrictions, China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The two countries should meet each other half way, step up cooperation and manage their differences, which are key to reviving the global economy against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a press conference.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that China is preparing to buy more than 30 million tonnes of crops for state stockpiles to help protect itself from supply chain disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic and make good on pledges to buy more U.S. crops.